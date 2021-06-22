Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.34 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $271.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $277.49 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.23.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.