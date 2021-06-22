Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $271.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $277.49 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

