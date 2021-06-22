HSBC (LON:HSBA) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 426.55 ($5.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 440.57. The stock has a market cap of £87.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

