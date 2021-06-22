HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

