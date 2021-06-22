Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,942 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $25.75.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

