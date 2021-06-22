HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $632.20 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $632.20 million and $459.26 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00601099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 632,333,840 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

