Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and traded as low as $26.75. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

