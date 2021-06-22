HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.06. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.