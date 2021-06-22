Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $1.13 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00114769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,707.71 or 1.00451254 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

