Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.40 ($13.41) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.