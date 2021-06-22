IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 8,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.80 million and a PE ratio of -49.63. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

