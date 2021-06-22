ICG Enterprise Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.82) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.93. The company has a market capitalization of £727.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Alastair Bruce purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01). Also, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($141,755.94).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

