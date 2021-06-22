IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 5.9%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.