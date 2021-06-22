IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 175,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,086. The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.72. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

