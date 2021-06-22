IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.18

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.18 and last traded at $111.18, with a volume of 7011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

