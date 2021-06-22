Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $223.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

