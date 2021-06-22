IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,310.38 ($17.12).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,711 ($22.35) on Monday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,607.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders have acquired 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248 over the last quarter.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

