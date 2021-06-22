Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

