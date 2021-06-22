Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inari Medical and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $129.40, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.96 $13.79 million $0.27 353.59 AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.70 -$166.79 million $0.09 284.67

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% AngioDynamics -61.71% -0.05% -0.04%

Summary

Inari Medical beats AngioDynamics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

