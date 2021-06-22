Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 390,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.