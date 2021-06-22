Insider Buying: Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Insider Buys 7,216 Shares of Stock

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) insider George Sakalidis bought 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,557.01 ($7,540.72).

George Sakalidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, George Sakalidis acquired 150,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,700.00 ($23,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 62.68 and a current ratio of 63.03.

Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Mertondale, Christmas Well, Melita, Raeside East, Braiser, Nambi, Kowtah, Hawks Nest, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo, Mt Jumbo East, and Lady Julie gold projects situated in the Mertondale Region, Leonora, as well as in Cardinia, and Malcolm projects.

