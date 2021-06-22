Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

