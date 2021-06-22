Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.10.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

