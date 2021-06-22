Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 156,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

