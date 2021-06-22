Insider Selling: Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 4,310 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Shares of LON:SVT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,534 ($33.11). 502,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,226. Severn Trent Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,589 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,473.44. The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

