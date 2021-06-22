Insider Selling: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Macerich stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,276. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 446,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.