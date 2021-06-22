Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.45. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.47. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,047. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

