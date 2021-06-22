INT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, INT has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00635354 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.