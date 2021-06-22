Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

