Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 446,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,030,664. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

