Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 569,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,030,664. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

