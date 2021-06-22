Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives C$17.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.34. 293,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.55.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

