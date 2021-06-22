Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.18. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,768. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.