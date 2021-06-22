Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cutera (CUTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) in the last few weeks:
- 6/16/2021 – Cutera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “
- 6/2/2021 – Cutera is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,080. The firm has a market cap of $828.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
