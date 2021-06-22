Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average volume of 1,380 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

