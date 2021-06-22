Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,586 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 316% compared to the typical volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $22,636,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $34,738,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

