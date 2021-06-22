iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 8,243,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.