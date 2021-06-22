iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.34. 204,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

