iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $730,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

