iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 180,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 450,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.