iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $70,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 199,273 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $45.34.

