iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

