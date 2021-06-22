iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

