iShares Transportation Average ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IYT)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 335% compared to the average daily volume of 466 put options.

Shares of IYT stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.28. The company had a trading volume of 144,438 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.23. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

