iShares Transportation Average ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IYT)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,026 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 335% compared to the average daily volume of 466 put options.

Shares of IYT stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.28. The company had a trading volume of 144,438 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.23. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

