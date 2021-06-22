ITO Utility Token Trading 23% Lower This Week (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $108,769.21 and $5.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

