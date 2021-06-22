J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth $206,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

JCOM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. 405,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,211. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

