J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of J2 Global worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

