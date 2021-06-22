Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

