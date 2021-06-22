Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

