Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $16.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,497.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

