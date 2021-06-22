Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,486,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,148,184 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $571,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 689,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,009,666. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.